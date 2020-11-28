During this season of thankfulness, I am grateful for the many partnerships we have established with our community over the years. We live in a community where we are very fortunate to have so many organizations and businesses who are willing to expand their mission to include support for the Greenville ISD, our students, and staff.
Most recently, we had the opportunity to partner with Carevide. I am thankful for the team of Carevide and Greenville ISD leaders who worked for years to design The Family Health Connection.
This innovative partnership just launched in November. It provides high-quality, low-cost primary care and dental services to GISD students and their siblings. Services include immunizations (including flu shots), COVID testing, school physicals, wellness visits, chronic and acute care visits and dental services.
Parents are stretched to their limits right now, and this is something that will help. Parents who have children enrolled in GISD schools may sign a consent form that will allow their children to be seen at Carevide. Siblings may also receive services at Carevide; they do not have to be enrolled in GISD.
As educators, we understand the importance of taking care of the whole child and supporting their many needs. In schools, we serve meals because we know children cannot learn if they are hungry. We provide social and emotional support through school counselors because we realize children must feel connected to their peers and others to fully embrace their learning. And we know when children are sick, they miss valuable learning time that negatively impacts their success.
And although our school board has prioritized and funded school nurses on each of our campuses, there are only so many medical services they can provide, especially in a school setting. That is what makes the partnership with Carevide so special.
Our campus nurses are in constant communication with the Carevide team, which is led by Renea Powell, a well-known Pediatric Nurse Practitioner with over 18 years of experience. Dr. Wendy Steger is the Chief Dental Officer at Carevide, and she is very knowledgeable about pediatric dental care.
I recently toured the newly renovated facility, and it has a very bright, modern, state-of-the-art feel. Carevide CEO Michelle Carter said they were awarded a grant to pay for the renovations at the center, which is located at 3005A Joe Ramsey Blvd. Carevide has even reserved two days – Tuesdays and Fridays – just for GISD students and their siblings to ensure they are able to get appointments. There are two exam rooms for our students, and they are even decorated with GISD pictures and informational posters.
We all know that healthy students are better learners and enjoy a higher quality of life. We are grateful to our partners at Carevide for providing this innovative opportunity.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, parents may call Carevide Pediatrics at 903-455-4458 or talk with their school nurse. Parent consent forms are available in English and Spanish. To learn more about the Family Health Connection, visit:
To learn more about Greenville ISD, visit www.greenvilleisd.com.
To learn more about Carevide, visit carevide.org.
Dr. Demetrus Liggins has been the superintendent of Greenville ISD since 2016. This year, he was named a “Superintendent to Watch” by the National School Public Relations Association. He also has been spotlighted as an Inspiring Leader by the Texas Association of School Administrators and has received the Phi Delta Kappa Distinguished Leadership Award for Texas A&M University Commerce.
