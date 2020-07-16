G. Calvin Grogan V will be the next Hunt County attorney after he won Tuesday’s Republican Party runoff election against opponent Scott Cornuaud.
With the final unofficial results having been posted Tuesday night, Grogan, currently an Assistant Hunt County District Attorney, had received 3,865 votes (54.47 percent) to Cornuaud’s 3,231 votes (45.53 percent).
Grogan was grateful to have claimed the runoff, which was postponed from the original May 26 date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to thank my wife and kids for being there for me during a very long race,” Grogan said. “The COVID-19 situation made things difficult and I appreciate the support of the voters of Hunt County.”
Grogan also gave credit to Cornuaud, as the two engaged in a war of words on their respective campaign websites during the latter weeks of the race.
“I want to thank my opponent for giving a very tough race,” Grogan said.
Cornuaud was approached by the newspaper Wednesday about offering a comment concerning the election, but could not be reached for comment.
Grogan will succeed current County Attorney Joel Littlefield, who stepped down from the office and ran unopposed for the office of County Court At Law No. 2.
As no Democratic Party candidates ran for the office of county attorney, Grogan will take the post on Jan. 1, 2021, when Littlefield succeeds retiring County Court At Law No. 2 Judge F. Duncan Thomas.
