With only two weeks left to register to vote in the Nov. 3 elections, Greenville residents will soon be faced with three propositions to consider on their ballot. In November, members of the community will vote for or against the senior property tax freeze, the legalization of retail liquor sales (i.e. liquor stores), and a $4.5 million bond for an extension to Roy Warren Parkway.
If approved, the senior tax freeze, or Proposition 1 on the ballot, will not be a freeze on a senior’s property tax rate or the property’s appraised value, but a freeze on the tax dollar amount paid on the owner’s homestead (or the house in which they live) and not any rental or commercial properties they may own.
This means that – if the freeze is approved by voters in November – the actual dollar amount in city taxes that those aged 65 or older who take the exemption would pay on their home would remain the same year after year, regardless of if the tax rate or the value of their home increases.
This has made the proposal attractive to many residents who are living on a fixed income such as Social Security benefits or pensions.
The election for the tax freeze was placed on the ballot after a petition for the exemption was delivered to the city secretary’s office on Dec. 10. The completed petition was the sum of about five months of effort from several residents. In fact, at the Jan. 14 City Council Meeting, City Secretary Carole Kuykendall commented that still, 20 to 30 pages worth of additional signatures remained after she verified the 705 signatures needed to place the proposition on the ballot.
While the senior tax freeze has received a significant amount of vocal support, the city council approved, on June 23, an increase to the city’s existing homestead exemption, available to residents aged 65 and older, from $10,000 to $20,000 effective as of the 2019-20 fiscal year. The council also voted in favor of increasing the amount of the exemption from $20,000 to $40,000 if the senior tax freeze fails in November. However, if the freeze passes, the available reduction to seniors’ property values will remain at $20,000.
Meanwhile, Proposition 2 on the ballot will have to do with the legalization of the sale of hard liquor for “off-premises consumption” in Greenville.
Even though the proposed legalization of retail liquor sales in Greenville won’t be decided upon until the November election, the city council did approve changes to local regulations for liquor stores in August.
Restrictions added to the city’s code of ordinances for liquor sales included giving the city council authority to “grant variance” to the distance requirements between liquor stores and daycare centers, child care facilities, or other facilities such as schools or churches, in the interest of “health, safety, and the welfare of the public.” Another rule added to the code of ordinances in August states that liquor stores have to operate out of separate premises, and must be separated from other businesses by at least a wall.
Like the tax freeze, the legalization of retail liquor sales was placed on the ballot after a petition was submitted.
The petition was started by Tim Reeves Consulting out of Dallas, representing the Greenville Taxpayers for Economic Development group.
After receiving the petition on Jan. 3, Kuykendall certified 2,544 of the signatures – which is more than the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission’s requirement that the number of signatures be at least 35 percent of how many Greenville residents voted in the previous gubernatorial election – and therefore passed the requirements to be placed on the ballot.
Finally, the third proposition on the ballot for local elections in Greenville will be for the $4.5 million bond for the extension and reconstruction of Roy Warren Parkway. The proposition was added to the November ballot as a special election, called by the Greenville City Council on Aug. 11.
The extension of Roy Warren Parkway relates to suggestions made by Freese and Nichols, a consulting firm that has been offering guidance and the development of Hunt County’s roads.
At the city council meeting on July 28, a representative of Freese and Nichols recommended that Roy Warren Parkway be connected to FM 1570 and to Aerobic Lane, in their thoroughfare study as a way to potentially improve traffic flow in Greenville.
Also, at the city council meeting on Aug. 11, Greenville City Manager Summer Spurlock projected that the recommended improvements to Roy Warren Parkway could encourage growth including the construction of 1,800 to 2,600 homes and that the city could – if impact fees are reinstated – bring in $5.5 million to $7.8 million in fees.
The deadline to register to vote to be eligible to participate in the Nov. 3 election is Monday, Oct. 5.
