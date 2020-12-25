Greenville has never shown brighter for Christmas than it did this year.
Multiple businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals went all out with their holiday decorations during the inaugural Jingle Bell Joyride contest.
The city of Greenville and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce hosted the event to encourage Christmas spirit and provide an opportunity for citizens to contribute to Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH.
The decorations are expected to continue through Dec. 31 and anyone driving by to catch the lights can assist FISH in using the QR code on the signs outside of each building.
An interactive map of the sites is available at https://tinyurl.com/y4fhqy9g.
GEUS also held a separate lighting contest for Greenville residents and the winners have also been added to the Jingle Bell Joyride map. They are noted with green pins.
The Jingle Bell Joyride is sponsored by RE/MAX 3D Real Estate and Motto Mortgage Solutions, with additional assistance from Uptown Forum, Greenville Chamber of Commerce, Greenville Parks & Recreation, Driggers Real Estate and Housewarmers of Greenville.
This year’s winners included:
• The Rock Your Socks Off Award — C&S Locksmith, 3028 Legacy Oaks Circle (Tune in to 100.1 FM for a fun, unique musical light show that had the judges smiling and head-banging)
• The Winter Wonderland Award — Park Street Historical Association
• The Angels on High Award — Wesley Methodist Church, 1200 E. Joe Ramsey Blvd. (Tune in to 100.1 FM)
• Santa’s Favorite, Driggers Real Estate, 3005 Wesley St.
• Texas-style Christmas, D Earl’s Tax Service, 3414 Wesley St.
• The Reel Santa Award — GEUS Customer Service Center, 2810 Wesley St.
