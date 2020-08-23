While the public hearing at this Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting will be over the city’s proposed 2020-21 budget and the public hearing about the proposed property tax rate won’t be until Sept. 8, a rundown of the proposed property rate is provided below for reference purposes:
The proposed property tax rate for the city of Greenville for 2020-21 is 62.73 cents for every $100 that a property is worth, which is 1.49 cents lower than the current rate of 64.22 cents per $100 valuation.
While the proposed tax rate of 62.73 cents is lower than the current tax rate, it is 2.48 cents higher than the “no-new-revenue rate” (a new term for “effective rate”) of 60.25 cents per $100 valuation. The no-new-revenue rate is where it would need to be set to generate the same amount of revenue as last year.
According to the Hunt County Tax Office, the average increase in a home’s value in Greenville is about 7.4 percent. This means that if a home in Greenville was appraised at $150,000 in 2019-20, then the owner of the home might expect to see its appraised value increase to about $161,100 in 2020-21.
Because of the increase in property values, if the proposed tax rate is approved by the council in September, the amount that residents pay in taxes would still likely increase, even though the proposed rate is lower than the current one.
In the same scenario as above, the city tax amount for the house in 2019-20 would be about $963.30, and in 2020-21 it would be about $1,010.58.
However, if the owner of the house in the example above was 65 or older in 2019-20 and took the senior homestead exemption, which increased from $10,000 to $20,000 in June, the proposed rate would result in a decrease in the homeowner’s tax amount:
In 2019-20, when the house was appraised at $150,000 if the homeowner took the senior homestead exemption – which was changed to $20,000 – the taxable value of their home would be reduced to $130,000, and their taxes would have been about $834.86.
Then, in 2020-21, if the senior property tax freeze does not pass and the appraised value of the house increases to $161,100, the same homeowner could take the senior homestead exemption again, but at $40,000 (what the exemption will increase to if the freeze does not pass), then the taxable value of their home would be $121,100, and their local property taxes would come out to about $759.66.
