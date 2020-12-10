A snowman was in place at the Farmer’s Market in downtown Greenville on Friday, anxiously awaiting the Greenville Holiday Marketplace. The inaugural event, presented by the Friends of the Farmer’s Market, is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday and will feature a variety of local artisans and crafts people offering their wares for sale in time for Christmas shopping. Janis Diane will provide the live music and visitors are being invited to check out all of the stores which will be open downtown Saturday.