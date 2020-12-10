Residents may have started their Christmas shopping early this year, as the city of Greenville continues to show a strong retail economy, reporting a significant increase in the collection of sales tax rebate revenue for December.
The rest of the state has not been so fortunate, as Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reported state sales tax revenue totaled $2.98 billion in November, 6.3 percent less than in November 2019.
“November state sales tax collections continued the trends of recent months, with receipts down from a year ago in all major economic sectors other than retail trade,” Hegar said Dec. 1. “Increased collections from retail trade reflected continued heightened spending for home improvements in response to the pandemic.”
The majority of November sales tax revenue is based on sales made in October and remitted to the agency in November.
Greenville’s sales tax revenues for the year set another record, according to the report issued Wednesday by the Comptroller’s Office, which represents the city's portion of sales taxes collected at local businesses in October and which were reported to the Comptroller's office in November. The report was the last to be issued for the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The Comptroller’s office tracks 12-month sales totals between Nov. 1 and Oct. 31 annually, while cities track the sales between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30.
The city will receive a sales tax payment of $726,505.18 this month, representing a 6.27 percent increase from the $683,620.42 collected in December of last year.
During the past 12 months, the city of Greenville received just over $8.67 million in sales tax rebate revenue, a new yearly record, 7.02 percent above the $8.1 million it collected through the same point one year ago.
Sales taxes are one of the two main sources of revenue, along with property taxes, which feed the city's general fund. A portion of sales tax revenue is rededicated toward the 4A economic development corporation.
Hegar said consumers are shifting their shopping from on-site stores to online retailers.
“With sales tax collection responsibility for online marketplaces and remote sellers now in place for more than a year, increased collections from online vendors reflected the pandemic-accelerated market share shift from in-store to online shopping,” he said. “Receipts from restaurants remained down from last year, but significantly higher than in the early days of the pandemic, as restrictions have eased on in-person dining and consumers continue to embrace pick-up and delivery restaurant service.”
