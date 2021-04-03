One officer with the Greenville Police Department recently had the opportunity to protect, serve … and post up in the paint.
Officer Joshua Robinson spent a portion of one afternoon playing basketball with some local youngsters. The game was captured on video by Jeff Wheat and was posted to this Facebook page, as well as those of the police department and the Herald-Banner.
Robinson said he doesn’t recall exactly how it all started.
“I don’t remember if I was driving by, or whether I had left a call over there,” Robinson said of the court at the intersection of Second and Pollard streets.
Regardless, he noted one of the kids was about to make a shot and he offered encouragement.
“And they said, ‘Why don’t you come out and play,’” Robinson said. He declined.
“And then one of them popped off and said, ‘Why, are you scared or something?’’” Robinson said, laughing at the thought. “They called my bluff. I wasn’t going to be punked out by some 12-year-old.”
Robinson boldly stepped up and quickly found himself outmatched.
“Oh, they definitely schooled me,” he said, admitting that he was facing off against five opponents at once, as pretty soon kids from the surrounding neighborhood starting joining in.
“I thought it was going to be like two on two and be a pick up game, but it turned into them just trying to dunk on me,” Robinson said.
The video shows the officer doing his best to keep up, and often failing.
“That video doesn’t show everything,” Robinson mentioned, referring to how he managed to make at least one impressive defensive stop against a bigger player.
“He was like 6-foot-four, he was my size and I rejected him,” Robinson said.
Robinson is as involved as possible in community projects, volunteering with DrugFree Greenville and other organizations.
“I try to find ways to get with the kids, connect with kids and change the perspective of law enforcement,” he said.
Even so, Robinson may hesitate before joining in another game.
“I was definitely out of breath,” he said. “Those kids were in good shape. I was worn out in about 15 minutes, but they wanted to keep going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.