No matter the reason for homelessness, Feed My Sheep Ministry is determined to help those in need and has been quietly doing so for more than a year in Greenville.
The ministry is led by volunteers Jacob Lewis and his wife, Samantha, and they’ve been working with the homeless mostly through word of mouth.
“This group was not started by us,” Jacob Lewis said. “A friend of ours (who wished to remain anonymous) decided to start doing this after she gave food to a man who was staying under a bridge, and when she gave it to him, he asked if he ‘could have a Bible and a Gatorade, too.’ When she went and got him those things, he gave the food to someone else, and kept the Bible and Gatorade.
“When she saw that someone who had nothing could still have compassion for someone else and give, she made the decision to start feeding the homeless, and we originally joined Feed My Sheep to help her,” Jacob Lewis explained.
The reason for homelessness can be related to mental illness, drug addiction or alcoholism, escaping an abusive household, or losing a home to foreclosure.
Regardless of the reason, volunteers with Feed My Sheep Ministry have been serving meals and providing hygiene products to those in need every Saturday, at 2 p.m., at Ja-Lu Community Park.
“Every week, we have volunteers bring the main dishes and sides,” Jacob Lewis said. “Sometimes, businesses also donate food. Last week, Pizza Hut donated several pizzas, and not long before that, Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse) gave us a lot of food.”
In addition to serving meals at Ja-Lu Park on Saturdays, Samantha Lewis also drives around Greenville Tuesday mornings, giving sandwiches to people in need.
Since Feed My Sheep does not have nonprofit status, they prefer to not accept cash donations, but rather encourage people to buy or prepare food to bring to their meals. The group also hopes to eventually have enough volunteers and donations to provide meals multiple days per week.
Those interested in volunteering with Feed My Sheep Ministry may contact them through email at feedmysheephc@gmail.com or by phone at 903-392-7108.
Again, volunteers with Feed My Sheep serve meals at 2 p.m., on Saturdays, at Ja-Lu Community Park, at 2 Lou Finney Blvd. On Saturdays, when there in inclement weather, the group serves at the same time, but inside the W. Walworth Harrison Public Library at 1 Lou Finney Blvd.
