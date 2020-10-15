Hunt County has added more than 100 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, with 30 more reported Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, at least two Hunt County school districts have closed campuses because of the virus.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 11 from the Greenville ZIP codes, five from Caddo Mills, four from Commerce, three each from Campbell and Celeste, two from Lone Oak and one each from Quinlan and Wolfe City.
Two of the patients were reported hospitalized, with the remainder reported recovering at home.
The county’s daily COVID-19 update had not yet been released as of press time Thursday, but the 1,849 total cases represent an increase of 101 patients afflicted with the virus since Oct. 8.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 22,364 COVID-19 tests reported in Hunt County as of Thursday morning.
A free testing station was established Thursday and a second is scheduled between 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com. Results will be available in 48-96 hours and positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.
The Greenville ISD closed all campuses and district facilities Thursday and Friday because of several COVID-19 cases and resulting close contacts on multiple campuses. In-person learning is scheduled to resume Monday.
The Lone Oak Independent School District announced Wednesday that the district’s middle school was to be closed for up to 14 days after a student/staff member was confirmed to have COVID-19.
