In these days of social distancing and masking up as a precaution against COVID-19, Greenville’s W. Walworth Harrison Public Library has been beefing up its online adult education programs over the last couple of weeks in addition to its many children’s programs.
One of the library’s ongoing programs geared toward adults is “Imagine Your Greenville History,” hosted by adult services librarian Danny Puckett.
“The purpose of the program is just to inform people about their local history. As a genealogy guy and a lover of history, I couldn’t resist doing this,” Puckett told the Herald-Banner.
Harrison Public Library has been posting installments of the “Imagine Your Greenville History” on its Facebook page, in both video and article form, and have covered topics including Greenville’s former colleges – Wesley, Burleson and Texas Holiness College – and overviews of the lives and accomplishments of notable Greenville natives such as 11-consecutive-year Texas Middleweight Champion boxer Reecy Davis, and famous actor and singer of the ’20s and ’30s John Love Boles.
Puckett plans to post at least one more local history video by the end of July and to pick back up in the fall with an ongoing program that attempts to take “snapshots” of Greenville in various years or decades.
“I may do programs like ‘Greenville in 1850,’ which I know I’d have a lot of fun doing,” Puckett said.
Another regular program that Greenville’s library has been continuing through posts on its Facebook page is “Greenville Movie Spotlight,” hosted by library employee and film critic Manny Ramirez. One episode for earlier this month highlighted the movie, “Technically Crazy,” which was filmed mostly in Greenville in 2012, at locations including Sweeties Donut Shop, the Majestic 12 Movie Theater, and DB’s Bowling Alley (now Shenaniganz Entertainment Center).
Of course, in addition to its adult programming, W. Walworth Harrison Public Library plans to continue to offer fun and enriching educational programs for children such as its virtual storytime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.