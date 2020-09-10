On Aug. 27, the Texas Education Agency announced that all public and charter schools in the state would be required to report, on the weekly basis, the number of COVID-19 positive students and teachers who were taking or teaching in-person classes.
Every Monday, starting Sept. 14, each school in Greenville ISD that had a test-confirmed COVID-19 case during the previous week will need to report the case to TEA, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the Hunt County Health Department.
“TEA’s form creates a standard and comprehensive method to collect and roll up this data at the state level,” an online FAQ by TEA explained. “This is needed to support state policymakers, district leadership, educators, and parents as we move forward and continue to make decisions on how to ensure schools can operate safely while supporting students’ educational needs.”
While GISD campuses are required to report all test-confirmed COVID-19 cases from the previous week to TEA and the mentioned health authorities, the district will not send the weekly reports to families and staff, the district’s communications department told the Herald-Banner. Instead, GISD plans to notify families only if their children came in contact with an infected student or staff member.
The district’s complete COVID-19 case response protocol has been included below:
• When a student has displayed symptoms of COVID-19, the school nurse will provide a clinical assessment to determine if and when a student needs to be sent home.
• Students who are ill will be separated from their peers and should be picked up within 30 minutes and no later than one hour from the time the campus contacted the student’s parent/guardian. If the student is of driving age and drove themselves, they will be sent home with parent permission.
• Other students will be removed from the classroom and taken to an alternate location on campus so that the classroom can be disinfected.
• District communication will be provided to the parents of students who came in contact with a test-confirmed COVID-19-positive student or staff member.
• Staff members displaying COVID-19 symptoms will follow district protocols including isolation from students and other staff members.
• Students and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to submit a letter of good health from a physician’s office before returning to school.
• Students or staff who come into close contact with a test-confirmed COVID-19 positive individual will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and may not return to campus during that time. Students will participate in online learning during quarantine.
• Students who come into close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual will be asked to inform the school nurse and campus principal.
At the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees meeting planned for this coming Tuesday, the district's multi-tier "alert system" - in which a campus or the district takes different actions depending on how many active COVID-19 cases there are - will be discussed.
Also planned for Tuesday's meeting is an update on GISD's partnership with Carevide on the development of a student health center, with the aim of improving GISD students’ access to low-cost healthcare.
Some of the student health services planned for the program include immunizations, sports physicals, wellness checks, treatment of chronic and acute illnesses, and limited behavioral health services.
