Greenville ISD officials announced Tuesday evening that bus service would be resuming Thursday, after being suspended for two weeks after multiple transportation department employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 23.
“The buses have been deep cleaned, and masks will continue to be required for everyone on the bus,” a post on GISD’s Facebook page said. “In addition, students will be spread out on the bus to maximize social distancing as much as possible.”
A change that the district is in the process of implementing is having its drivers clock in remotely, so as to reduce person-to-person contact.
Greenville ISD is also renovating one of the portable buildings at Greenville Middle School to eventually house its transportation department, as it will allow for better social distancing.
Two weeks ago, on the day that the COVID-19 positive individuals were quarantined, teachers and staff members throughout the district called the parents of students who had been taking the bus and told them to make arrangements to get their children home safely.
The district also encourages students and staff, if they are feeling symptoms associated with COVID-19, to meet with their healthcare provider and inform the nurse for their campus.
Those with questions about the district’s COVID-19 procedures can refer to the online FAQ at the bottom of the page at https://bit.ly/32d8gTo, or they may call GISD Director of Health Services Noel Bares at 903-454-8871.
