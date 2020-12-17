In early December, the CDC announced new recommendations for local public health authorities and their jurisdictions about COVID-19. The changes came in the form of recommendations on how to implement shorter quarantine periods (less than 14 days) more safely.
At Greenville ISD’s Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday, the school board discussed those new guidelines with GISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins and Director of Health Services Noel Bares. After the discussion, the decision was made to keep the district’s quarantine periods at 14 days, at least for now, and to reconsider amending the district’s COVID-19 safety response plan in February after more people in the community have been vaccinated.
The new quarantine options outlined by the CDC this month were for a 10-day quarantine and for a seven-day quarantine.
For the 10-day quarantine, the CDC advised that someone who had been quarantined could be re-admitted to school or work after 10 days, as long as they didn’t experience any COVID-19 symptoms in that time.
As for the CDC’s guidelines for a seven-day quarantine option, they recommended that people who had not experienced symptoms for at least seven days while in quarantine could be re-admitted if they took a full COVID-19 test and tested negative.
With GISD’s multiple closures as a precaution against COVID-19 – including the district wide-closure that was called the week before Thanksgiving and continued through the break, and the current campus closure for Greenville Middle School that is planned to continue through the Christmas break – multiple trustees were uneasy with the idea of amending the district’s safety response plan to allow for the shorter quarantine periods.
“I’ve heard from people who’ve said they were exposed (to COVID-19) and that they didn’t start having symptoms until about 11 days later,” Trustee Aletha Kruse said at Tuesday’s school board meeting. “At first, I was excited about the 10-day option, because I know how hard the 14-day can be for working families, but now I’m conflicted.”
After further discussion, Trustee Anne Haynes suggested tabling the vote on possibly amending the safety response plan to include the shorter quarantine options until the school board’s February meeting, “when there’s more data and more people have been immunized,” to which the rest of the board agreed.
Greenville ISD’s current COVID-19 Safety Response Plan is provided below:
• Level 1 – Prevention, which is the default response level when there are no confirmed cases.
- Regular COVID-19 health measures in place
- Daily intensive cleaning and frequent cleaning in common areas
- Monitoring virus trends via Hunt County Health Department
- Limited or no visitor access allowed
• Level 2 – Mitigation, which is to be put into effect on a campus where fewer than 10 percent of the population are identified as COVID-19 positive, and they are not all in the same class.
- People who came into close contact with the infected individuals will be made to self-quarantine for up to 14 days
- Affected areas will be closed for deep cleaning
- Communication will be sent to all of that campus’ teachers, staff and families
- A short-term closure of the campus “for a period of time to allow for disinfecting and mitigation protocol” may be called, depending on how many students and staff came in contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals
• Level 3 – Modified Operations, which is called when multiple individuals in the same class test positive for COVID-19.
- Students and staff in the affected class self-quarantine for 14 days
- Instruction in that class will become 100 percent online and at-home
- Communication will be sent to all of that campus’ teachers, staff and families
- Short-term closure of the campus or GISD facility may be necessary for a period of time to allow for disinfecting and mitigation protocol
• Level 4 – Campus or Facility Closure, which is put into effect when 25 percent or more of a campus’ population test positive.
- Whole campus closed for a period of time to allow for disinfecting and mitigation protocol
- Those in close contact with affected individuals self-quarantine for 14 days
- Other staff and students may return earlier if county health authorities and the district agree that it’s safe to do so
- District-wide communication will be sent out
• Level 5 – District Closure, which the district plans to call if 10 percent of the in-person learning population district-wide tests positive for COVID-19.
- The entire district will be closed for a period of time to allow for disinfecting and mitigation protocol
- All district facilities may be closed for at least 14 days if it is recommended by the Hunt County Health Department
- Students and staff all 100 percent online
- Deep cleaning/disinfection will be performed at all facilities
- District-wide communication, with all staff and families
- Only authorized personnel will be allowed on campus
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.