Tonight, the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees will discuss two district-wide health initiatives – one being the GISD’s “COVID-19 Safety Response Levels Plan,” and the other its partnership with Carevide on the planning of a student health center.
The presentation at tonight’s meeting about the COVID-19 safety response plan will be given by GISD Director of Health Services Noel Bares. The plan involves a multi-tier alert system in which individual campuses or the district as a whole will take different actions depending on how many active COVID-19 cases there are – ranging from “following preventative protocols” to “remote education for the entire district.”
An example of how the safety response level plan may look came Sunday when the district announced that Bowie Elementary School would be closed (and all of its classes would be held online) for the next two weeks after three test-confirmed positive cases were identified on that campus.
Also on the school board’s agenda for tonight is an update on GISD’s planned partnership with Carevide for a student health center, in an effort to improve students’ access to low-cost healthcare.
Some of the health services planned for the program include immunizations, sports physicals, wellness checks, treatment of chronic and acute illnesses, and limited behavioral health services.
The idea for a student health center originally stemmed from the district’s efforts through its PRIDE Center, located at Houston Education Center, which offers a variety of community education services, including classes in naturalization civics, English as a second language (ESL), Spanish for non-Spanish speakers, parenting and self-defense.
Currently, the district’s plan is for student health services to be conducted out of Carevide’s 3005 Joe Ramsey Blvd. location.
Tonight’s Greenville ISD Board of Trustees meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. and will be open to the public via videoconference, which will be streamed at https://www.greenvilleisd.com/live.
Those who would like to make public comments at the meeting may email those comments to comments@greenvilleisd.com, to be read during the meeting.
