To give Greenville ISD’s families, teachers and staff more time to plan as state and county-mandated safety instructions continually change in light of COVID-19, the district’s administration and school board have decided to delay the first day of school to Tuesday, Sept. 8 – the day after Labor Day.
“One of the most important considerations in moving the start date is to allow our teachers to have extensive training in the online learning platforms,” Greenville ISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said in a message sent to parents Thursday evening.
“Last spring, our teachers and students did a remarkable job of adapting with no notice,” Liggins continued. “Over the summer, we’ve had time to plan much richer online learning for students and training for teachers, and we are proud of what we will be rolling out this fall.”
In addition to the new start date, GISD is also now offering families three different options for instruction, depending on what grade(s) their children are in:
• Pre-K through Second Grade: at-home only or at-school only
• Third through Eighth Grade: at-home only, at-school only, or hybrid (a rotating schedule of at-school and at-home instruction)
• Ninth through 12th: at-home only or hybrid
As of the Tuesday school board meeting, Liggins reported that slightly less than half of the families in the district had registered for either in-person or online instruction, and that about 69 percent of those families had chosen in-person instruction and 31 percent selected online learning.
The deadline for parents to register for one of the instructional options, through the Skyward Parent portal, is July 27.
Those with questions about the registration process can email enrollments@greenvilleisd.com.
After the school year starts, parents will be able to switch options for their children after the first two weeks, if they think it would work better than their original choice.
“I want to express my gratitude to you for your patience and support during what has been one of the most difficult times we have faced together,” Liggins said in his letter Thursday. “As educators, we thrive on spending times in person with our students and with building relationships with our families and community.
“We know the tremendous benefits our students experience from being with their teachers and peers in the classroom. Nothing can replace that.” he added. “However, with all the precautions we must now take due to COVID-19, we cannot engage in the ways that we could before.”
