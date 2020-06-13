Because of the challenging year that the Greenville Independent School District and its families have had because of COVID-19, the district’s board of trustees will consider allowing the superintendent to apply for an “average daily attendance” waiver from the Texas Education Agency at their meeting Tuesday.
The purpose of the waiver is to excuse any instructional days, when a district had attendance 10 percentage points (or more) below the previous year’s overall average attendance because of inclement weather, health or safety-related issues. Greenville ISD recorded only one such day for the 2019-20 school year.
In addition to requesting the waiver to maintain needed funding into the next school year, the district has also recently formed a Rapid Response Team to develop a long-term plan for safely continuing teaching and learning through these uncertain times.
The team intends to spend at least another week developing its contingency plan, and to have teachers and staff trained in it by the beginning of the next school year.
The Greenville ISD school board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St. While the school board’s meeting will be open to the public, social distancing will be practiced.
The agenda packet for the meeting can be seen online at https://bit.ly/2AnUKme.
Members of the community will be able to voice their opinions on agenda items at the beginning of the meeting, right after the opening prayer and pledge, and they’ll later have an opportunity to speak on non-agenda items at the end of the meeting’s regular open session, right before the board goes into executive session.
