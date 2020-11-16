Hunt County is continuing a spike in COVID-19 cases, adding 37 confirmed patients of the virus at the end of last week.
The Greenville Independent School District has closed all of its campuses through the upcoming Thanksgiving break because of COVID-19.
"We are continuing with online learning for all students," said Greenville ISD Communications Officer Helen Williams.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Friday night that the Hunt County Health Department conducted an initial investigation and determined the latest cases included 24 from the Greenville ZIP codes, four from Quinlan, three from Commerce, two from Wills Point, and one each from Caddo Mills, Campbell, Royse City and Wolfe City.
All of the patients were reported to be resting at home.
The county’s COVID-19 daily report had not been released as of press time Monday, but as of Saturday, the county was reported to have 2,400 total cases, with 2,057 recoveries. There were 308 current cases, with 281 people recovering at home and with 27 people hospitalized with the virus.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 35 people from Hunt County who had died of COVID-19. The number of state-reported deaths was at 50, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 43 as of Friday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 31,866 COVID-19 tests conducted in Hunt County as of Monday.
The Greenville ISD announced Sunday evening that it would be closing all campuses and district facilities through the end of this week due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and exposures across the district. COVID exposures had put more than 10 percent of the district’s staff and students in quarantine. The district will be out next week, Nov. 23-27, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
