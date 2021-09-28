The Greenville ISD continues to show reductions in the number of COVID-19 cases among students.
The latest update, reported to the Texas Education Agency and Texas Department of State Health Services Sept. 19 and posted Friday, revealed 58 44 new student cases of COVID-19, compared to 58 cases reported one week earlier, along with six new staff cases, five fewer than the previous report. All of the individuals were listed to have received COVID-19 at an unknown location.
Greenville ISD officials reported Monday that the 55 new cases represent 0.8% of the student population of 5,300+ students.
As the district is showing less than 4% of the campus population has a test-confirmed case of COVID-19, the district remains at Level Green, under which masks are optional, visitors to the schools are welcome and assemblies and events are allowed.
The next update is scheduled to be released by the state agencies Friday and will cover the period through Sept. 26.
The school district’s update is available online at www.greenvilleisd.com/Page/3042
Updates on the COVID-19 status of all schools in Texas is available at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/
• Across Hunt County, the pace of new COVID-19 cases continues at a slower pace than in recent weeks, although an additional death attributed to the virus was reported.
In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 246 deaths attributed to COVID-19, four more than Friday, nine more than on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and 46 more than on Sept. 3. The county has recorded 65 COVID-19 deaths since the most recent surge was reported Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Sunday afternoon
The state agency indicated There were 435 active cases in the county as of Sunday, 23 more than on Saturday, but 155 fewer than on Wednesday.
Hunt County had reported 7,971 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, 59 more than Saturday, with 2,157 probable cases, 20 more than the day before.
The county had reported a total of 9.693 estimated recoveries from the virus as of Sunday afternoon, 495 more than one week earlier.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update today on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.
• A list of all locations in Hunt County with COVID-19 vaccines available is online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.