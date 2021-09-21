The Greenville Independent School District has reported more than 280 cases of COVID-19, most occurring in the student population.
Hunt County recorded another four deaths attributed to COVID-19 during the weekend, and more than 100 new cases of the virus.
• The latest update from the Greenville ISD, reported to the Texas Education Agency and Texas Department of State Health Services Sept. 12 and posted Friday, revealed 58 new student cases of COVID-19, along with 11 new staff cases. All of the individuals were listed to have received COVID-19 at an unknown location. As of the most recent update, 228 total students and 61 total staff had been reported with COVID-19, 67 of the cases occurring on campus, 43 off campus and 179 at an unknown location.
The next update is scheduled to be released by the state agencies Friday and will cover the period through Sept. 19.
Updates on the COVID-19 status of all schools in Texas is available at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/
• In its latest report, the Texas Department of State Health Services indicated Hunt County had recorded 235 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Sunday, four more than on Friday 12 and 32 more than on Friday, Sept. 3. The county has recorded 54 COVID-19 deaths since the most recent surge was reported Aug. 8.
The statistics were compiled by the state agency Sunday afternoon.
Hunt County had reported 7,765 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, 93 more than Friday, with 2,052 probable cases, an increase of 44 cases in two days.
There were 619 active cases in the county as of Sunday, an increase of nine cases from Sunday.
There had been 9,198 estimated recoveries from COVID-19 in Hunt County Sunday, an increase of 128 patients in two days.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update today on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.
• A list of locations with COVID-19 vaccines available is online at https://www.vaccines.gov/search/
• A list of all of the available regional infusion centers and therapeutics facilities is available online at https://tinyurl.com/4cvpm6yd
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.