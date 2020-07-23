While Greenville ISD still plans to start school on Monday, Aug. 17, the district is considering possibly delaying the first day of school until after Labor Day (Sept. 7), to give its families, teachers and staff more time to plan as state and county-mandated safety instructions change constantly in light of COVID-19.
At Tuesday’s Greenville ISD Board of Trustees meeting, which was conducted via videoconferencing, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins and the board discussed further instructions that had been given by the Texas Education Agency earlier that day, as to how schools in Texas should operate at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. As the topic was discussed, multiple trustees expressed support for delaying the beginning of the school year.
Liggins also explained that delaying the first day of school would help the staff work out how to best manage the district’s personal protective equipment.
Another announcement the superintendent made Tuesday was that slightly less than half the families in the district had registered for either in-person or online instruction, and that, so far, about 69 percent of those families had chosen on-campus/in-person instruction and 31 percent had selected at-home/online learning.
Liggins also reported that GISD was working on offering a third option, called a “hybrid” or “blended” option, that would be a combination of in-person and online instruction. He said that, so far, the plan was to offer all three options to grades pre-k through eighth grade, and for high school to be a choice between 100 percent online or hybrid, but no 100 percent in-person option for high school.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Trustee Aletha Kruse asked about Gov. Greg Abbott’s recently announced $200 million aid program for online education, called Project Connection.
“It’s to help families set up hotspots at home for internet access,” Liggins said. “It’s a matching grants sort of set up, where each hotspot costs about $15 (per month), and the state pays half and the district pays half.”
As far as how the district plans to go about determining when to send classes or teachers home to quarantine, Liggins said it would largely depend on guidance from the Hunt County Health Department.
“If a student, parent or teacher tests positive, the class may well have to go home for 14 days,” Liggins said. “The Hunt County Health Department will help us decide who needs to go home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.