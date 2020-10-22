The Greenville ISD Board of Trustees approved amendments to the district’s “COVID-19 Safety Response Levels Plan” Tuesday.
One of the main changes to the plan, which was first approved at the school board’s Sept. 15 meeting, was revising many of the guidelines that specified the number of days for a quarantine period with the phrase, “a period of time to allow for disinfecting and mitigation protocol.”
Another change was increasing the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases needed to fully close a campus or district building from 10 percent of the campus’ in-person learning population to 25 percent.
The amendments the board approved Tuesday also included changing the criteria for a full closure of all of GISD’s facilities.
Originally, the safety response plan stated that all district buildings would close if 10 percent of the in-person population on at least two campuses tested positive for COVID-19. The measure was amended Tuesday to allow for a full district closure if 10 percent of the on-campus population district-wide tested positive.
“If 10 percent of our in-person population district-wide tests positive for COVID, then it’s probably pretty widespread, so it’s probably a good idea to just close and deep clean everything,” GISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Another adjustment to the plan was changing where it states that full district closures will be called “at the recommendation of the Hunt County Health Department” instead of “with approval of Board of Trustees and Superintendent.”
The district’s amended COVID-19 Safety Response Plan is provided below:
• Level 1 – Prevention, which is the default response level when there are no confirmed cases.
- Regular COVID-19 health measures in place
- Daily intensive cleaning and frequent cleaning in common areas
- Monitoring virus trends via Hunt County Health Department
- Limited or no visitor access allowed
• Level 2 – Mitigation, which is to be put into effect on a campus where fewer than 10 percent of the population are identified as COVID-19 positive, and they are not all in the same class.
- People who came into close contact with the infected individuals will be made to self-quarantine for up to 14 days
- Affected areas will be closed for deep cleaning
- Communication will be sent to all of that campus’ teachers, staff and families
- A short-term closure of the campus “for a period of time to allow for disinfecting and mitigation protocol” may be called, depending on how many students and staff came in contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals
• Level 3 – Modified Operations, which is called when multiple individuals in the same class test positive for COVID-19.
- Students and staff in the affected class self-quarantine for 14 days
- Instruction in that class will become 100 percent online and at-home
- Communication will be sent to all of that campus’ teachers, staff and families
- Short-term closure of the campus or GISD facility may be necessary for a period of time to allow for disinfecting and mitigation protocol
• Level 4 – Campus or Facility Closure, which is put into effect when 25 percent or more of a campus’ population test positive.
- Whole campus closed for a period of time to allow for disinfecting and mitigation protocol
- Those in close contact with affected individuals self-quarantine for 14 days
- Other staff and students may return earlier if county health authorities and the district agree that it’s safe to do so
- District-wide communication will be sent out
• Level 5 – District Closure, which the district plans to call if 10 percent of the in-person learning population district-wide tests positive for COVID-19.
- The entire district will be closed for a period of time to allow for disinfecting and mitigation protocol
- All district facilities may be closed for at least 14 days if it is recommended by the Hunt County Health Department
- Students and staff all 100 percent online
- Deep cleaning/disinfection will be performed at all facilities
- District-wide communication, with all staff and families
- Only authorized personnel will be allowed on campus
