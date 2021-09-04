Even with school districts in Wolfe City, Rains and North Hopkins closing their campuses due to increases in COVID-19 cases, Greenville ISD is still leaving it up to parents to decide whether or not their children will be masked.
In addition to masks being optional on campuses, the district isn’t conducting contact tracing or sending students or staff who came in close contact with identified cases unless they show symptoms or have, themselves, tested positive for COVID-19.
Also, when a COVID-19 positive person is identified, GISD’s current policy is to send a notice to the staff and families of the class, team or activity that the positive individual is involved in, and recommend that they monitor themselves for symptoms. However, people who came into close contact with the COVID-positive individual are not automatically required to quarantine, if they are not showing symptoms or have tested negative for COVID-19.
“It’s now a parent option to quarantine, which we think is better because it’s more tailored to individuals instead of being district wide,” Interim Superintendent Sharon Boothe told the Herald-Banner.
As of Friday evening, the district reported that it has seen a total of 165 student cases and 49 staff cases since July 15. In terms of percentage, with GISD having about 5,200 students and around 900 staff members, the total number of positive cases comes out to a little more than three percent of the student population and almost five and a half percent of staff.
In an effort to help reduce the number of potential cases, the district hosted multiple vaccination clinics throughout the summer, and as recently as Thursday, for staff and for students as young as 12.
District officials plan to release more data on its COVID identified cases this coming week, and possibly make adjustments to its COVID response system.
"We are tracking the numbers closely and are working on a measurement system that establishes levels and corresponding actions," Boothe said. "We have been consulting with health officials and other school districts, and we are fine tuning the system. We are planning to share everything with staff and families next week.
"It is our hope that COVID numbers will decline and that continued health measures will curb the risk of spread," Boothe said.
Also, with Greenville ISD working to provide students with a school experience that more closely resembles a typical school year, the district is also paying closer attention to students’ social-emotional health.
“At the beginning of this year, when kids came back to school, instead of learning at home, they were just happier and you could see that they were more invigorated,” Boothe said.
“After the last couple of school years, which were hard on everyone, we’re also making sure to look after our students’ social emotional health,” she said. “Our Community Social Workers in Schools are really working with the kids on student engagement issues and their overall wellbeing.”
While GISD currently does not plan to issue a mask mandate and there are no plans to close any campuses, the district is still encouraging families to follow the following protocols:
• Masks are highly encouraged indoors for unvaccinated individuals and students under 12-years old, but not required.
• Staff self-screens prior to coming to work- no online screening form.
• Parents self-screen students at home before sending them to school.
• Frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces in all buildings throughout the school day will continue.
• Buses cleaned daily and more frequently as needed.
• Visitors allowed on a limited basis only.
• Symptomatic persons will be immediately isolated in a sick area on campus.
• Water fountains will be turned back on - parents are encouraged to send a refillable water bottle with their children.
Greenville ISD’s full COVID-19 protocol can be reviewed on their website at https://www.greenvilleisd.com/Page/3042.
