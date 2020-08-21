At its meeting Tuesday, the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees was presented with the district’s most up-to-date plans for the beginning of the approaching school year, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Ever since the “extended spring break” in March, because of COVID-19, the district has been in communication with the Texas Education Agency on the regular basis, receiving direction on what measures should be taken to limit the chances that its students and staff might come into contact with the virus.
Also, since May, GISD’s communications department has conducted six different surveys, to gauge families’ opinions on topics ranging from instructional preferences to what kinds of procedures would help them to feel safe.
This year, GISD gave families three different options for instruction, depending on what grade(s) their children are in:
• Pre-K through second grade: at-home only or at-school only
• Third through eighth grade: at-home only, at-school only, or hybrid (a rotating schedule of at-school and at-home instruction)
• Ninth through 12th: at-home only or hybrid
At Tuesday’s board meeting, GISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins reported that about 72 percent of the families in the district had registered for their preferred method of instruction. He also mentioned that for families of students in the third through eighth grades – the grades for which the district offers all three instructional options – that about 7 percent had chosen hybrid instruction, while 53 percent selected at-school learning and 40 percent picked at-home learning.
To support those families who chose at-home instruction, the district has purchased Chromebooks and hot spots for those who may not otherwise have access to the internet or a computer. The hot spots were purchased by the district with help from Texas’ Project Connection program, which matches grants and therefore pays half the cost to help districts offer online instruction to families without internet access.
GISD is also developing learning websites for both teachers and for parents/students, to help familiarize them with the various virtual classroom tools and resources.
As a safety measure for students who attend classes on campus, both staff and students (first grade and older) will be required to wear facemasks and/or faceshields.
Regarding how meals will be handled this year, the district plans to frequently disinfect the cafeteria between lunch periods to help protect students attending class on campus and will offer grab-and-go lunches for online students to pick up if needed.
For the disinfecting, custodial staff will be using EPA-rate virucides as general cleaners. After school hours, the custodial staff will also use electrostatic sprayers on surfaces including desk and countertops, doorknobs, keyboards and faucet handles. The electrostatic charge of the sprayers is touted as “allowing the droplets to attract to surfaces rather than float in the air,” according to their manufacturer, EvaClean.
While transportation by bus will be provided for students who need it, the district encourages families to drive, carpool, or walk with their children to school to reduce the possibility of exposure to the virus. For those who have no alternative other than to use the bus, hand sanitizer with be provided when students enter the bus, and masks or faceshields will be required.
At the school board meeting Tuesday, Executive Director of Maintenance and Operations Greg Anderson said that about 80 percent of the parents in the district whose children will be attending school on campus have chosen to drive their kids to school this year.
And, If a GISD student or staff member tests positive for coronavirus, the district plans to do the following:
• The school nurse will provide a clinical assessment to determine if the student needs to be sent home.
• When it’s decided that a student should go home due to illness, the district asks that they are picked up within 30 minutes and no later than one hour from the time the campus contacted the student’s parent or guardian. If the student is of driving age and drove themselves, they will be sent home with parent permission.
• Other students will be removed from the classroom and taken to an alternate location on campus so that the classroom can be disinfected.
• Communication will be provided to the parents of students who came in contact with a confirmed COVID-19-positive student or staff member.
• Students and staff members who test positive for COVID-19 will need to submit a letter of good health from a physician's office before being able to return to campus.
• Students or staff members who came into close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and may not return to campus during that time.
Those with questions about Greenville ISD’s plans and procedures related to COVID-19 can refer to the online FAQ at the bottom of the page at https://bit.ly/32d8gTo or email questions to healthservices@greenvilleisd.com.
