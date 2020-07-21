At its meeting this evening, the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees plans to appoint former trustee Mike Rackley to represent District 5 on the board – a position left vacant after John Kelso’s resignation – until the special election in November.
The special election for the position was called after Kelso announced, in June, that he would be resigning because one of his family members wished to apply for a teaching position within the district. The special election for the District 5 spot is scheduled for Nov. 3, the same day as the already-filed-for school board elections for District’s 2, 3 and 4. Once appointed, Rackley is to represent District 5 in the interim until the election.
“This is a temporary placement because the board thought it was important to have representation from the area between now and the special election,” GISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins told the Herald-Banner.
Rackley is a Greenville native who last served on the school board in 2006, and retired from L3 after working there for 37 years.
The filing period for those who would like to run for a chance to represent District 5 on the GISD School Board began Monday, and will continue until Aug. 20.
Candidate packets to run for the position are available in the communications office in the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St.
While the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees will meet tonight at the Wesley Martin Administration Building, the public will only be able to access the meeting online, through YouTube Live at www.greenvilleisd.com/live, or by phone by dialing 1-346-248-7799 and entering the meeting ID 850 789 4583 and password 801283.
Public comments can be submitted by email to comments@greenvilleisd.com.
