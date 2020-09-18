The Greenville ISD Board of Trustees approved a “COVID-19 Safety Response Levels Plan” Tuesday.
The five-tier alert system outlines what actions individual campuses or the district plan to take when test-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases are identified.
At Tuesday’s school board meeting, the district’s response plan was described thusly:
• Level 1 Prevention, which is the default response level when there are no confirmed cases.
- Regular COVID-19 health measures in place
- Daily intensive cleaning and frequent cleaning in common areas
- Monitoring virus trends via Hunt County Health Department
- Limited or no visitor access allowed
• Level 2 Mitigation, which is to be put into effect on a campus where fewer than 10 percent of the population are identified as COVID-19 positive, and they are not all in the same class.
- People who came into close contact with the infected individuals will be made to self-quarantine for up to four days
- Affected areas will be closed for deep cleaning
- Communication will be sent to all of that campus’ teachers, staff and families
- A short-term closure of the campus up to three days may be called, depending on how many students and staff came in contact with the COVID-19 positive individuals
• Level 3 – Modified Operations, which is called when multiple individuals in the same class test positive for COVID-19.
- Students and staff in affected class self-quarantine for 14 days
- Instruction in that class will become 100 percent online and at-home
- Communication will be sent to all of that campus’ teachers, staff and families
- Short-term closure of the campus or GISD facility may be necessary
• Level 4 – Campus or Facility Closure, which is put into effect when 10 percent or more of a campus’ population test positive.
- Whole campus closed for at least three days
- Those in close contact with affected individuals self-quarantine for 14 days
- Other staff and students may return earlier if county health authorities and the district agree that it’s safe to do so
- District-wide communication will be sent out
• Level 5 – District Closure, which the district plans to call if more than one campus in the district has more than 10 percent of their populations test positive for COVID-19.
- All GISD facilities close for 14 days, with the approval of the board of trustees and the superintendent
- Students and staff all 100 percent online
- Deep cleaning/disinfection will be performed at all facilities
- District-wide communication, with all staff and families
- Only authorized personnel will be allowed on campus
Concerning what constitutes “being in quarantine,” Greenville ISD Superintendent Demetrus Liggins said at Tuesday’s meeting that letters have been sent out to families explaining that if their child is sent home to quarantine, that “they need to be at home, not out and possibly making others sick.”
Liggins also clarified that if a student is in quarantine but is not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, that anyone else in the household who goes to school or works in Greenville ISD may go about their routine as usual. However, if the student in quarantine is experiencing symptoms, the rest of the family will have to quarantine as well.
As of the second week of school at GISD, Bowie Elementary School has been closed and went 100 percent online after three positive COVID-19 cases were identified Sunday, with those who came in close contact with the affected individuals quarantined until at least Sept. 26 and those who did not come into close contact are expected to return Monday.
In addition to the cases at Bowie, both Carver Elementary School and Greenville High School have each had one staff member test positive for COVID-19, but in both cases, district officials determined through contact tracing that the affected individuals did not come into close contact with any students, so no students were quarantined.
Another Greenville school that identified a positive case was Lamar Elementary, but the student had not been on campus, so no quarantine or lockdown was called.
