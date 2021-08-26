The Greenville Independent School District has begun reporting cases of COVID-19 among students and staff members, as Hunt County added dozens of new cases of the virus.
The school district is helping to provide a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.
The Hunt County Commissioners Court and the board of the Hunt Memorial Hospital District signed off Tuesday on a plan to provide $1 million in grant funds to help the local hospital deal with the current surge of patients.
• With the start of the new semester, the Greenville ISD has resumed reporting on COVID-19 cases within the district. As of Wednesday morning, a total of eight cases were reported across the district, four students and four staff, all of whom were reported to have contracted the virus off campus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is compiling the reports from all of the campuses across the state at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/schools/texas-education-agency/
• The Greenville ISD reported Wednesday that Carevide will be holding a clinic for anyone 12 years and older to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Carevide will be administering the Pfizer vaccine and it will be available to anyone needing their first or second doses of the vaccine. The event will be open to the public, including students, teachers and families. Carevide will work with those receiving their first vaccine to be sure they will receive their second vaccine in the recommended timeframe.
The clinic will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2 in the Greenville High School library.
• The Hunt County Commissioners Court and the Hunt Memorial Hospital Board of Directors, during their respective meetings Tuesday, voted to approve the donation of $1 million of the county’s appropriation from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to help the hospital district pay additional expenses related to the pandemic. The funds are expected to assist with paying for additional nursing staff, brought in to deal with the surge of the virus, as well as the purchase of six ventilators and additional equipment for the ICU at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
• The latest report from the Texas Department of State Health Services, issued Tuesday evening, indicated Hunt County had 6,378 cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases, an increase of 78 cases since Sunday, with 1,364 probable cases, 42 more than had been previously reported.
The state agency reported Hunt County had 406 active cases of the virus as of Tuesday.
Hunt Regional Healthcare is expected to offer an update Friday on the latest COVID-19 patient count in local hospitals.
