At Tuesday’s Greenville ISD Board of Trustees meeting, Superintendent Demetrus Liggins mentioned that the Texas Education Agency’s instructions on re-opening schools were still “up in the air,” and that he and superintendents across the state are “just waiting to hear what having school is going to look like.”
“We had a conference with the (Texas Education) Commissioner (Mike Morath) today, and we learned that we won’t know today how school is going to look this year,” Liggins said. “For instance, if we’re allowed to meet for regular (in-person) school, will we have to limit class sizes to fewer students? Also, with buses, what will the social distancing guidelines be?
“Really, every option is an option at this point, until we get guidance from the state,” he added.
Thursday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced to Texas lawmakers plans for public school students to return to school for in-person classes this fall. In his announcement, Abbott also added that when campuses re-open, that there will “definitely be higher safety standards in place than when they opened last year.”
In another statement, one released by Morath, it was mentioned that, even with schools re-opening, that “there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses.”
TEA plans to release more detailed guidelines this coming week on what safety measures public school districts should take as a precaution against exposure to coronavirus.
Regardless of whatever guidelines the state gives for public schools, officials with Greenville ISD plan to stick with its planned calendar for the upcoming school year.
“Employees and families plan surgeries and other major life events around the school schedule, so we’d prefer to keep the calendar the same,” Liggins said at Tuesday’s meeting.
