Per Governor Greg Abbott's executive order issued earlier this afternoon, the Greenville Independent School district has announced classes will be closed through at least May 4
Q: When will GISD campuses reopen? A: Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, May 4, in compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide order.
Q: Where and when will students be able to receive free meals?
A: Any child age 0-18 qualifies for free meals. This is not restricted to GISD students because we are following the federal summer feeding program, which serves all children and teens 18 and younger.
• WHEN: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Monday – Friday
• WHERE: Any GISD campus or the Wesley Martin Administration Building (4004 Moulton) Students do not have to go to their home campus.
March 25, the USDA waived the requirement of a child being present when a meal is picked up. That means a parent can now pick up meals. However, GISD parents are required to provide their children’s student ID number, which is also the number they use in the school cafeteria.
Non-GISD parents are required to provide proof of their children’s age (birth certificates or other form of ID).
Q: What about other community resources?
A: We realize that this time of uncertainty may have resulted in loss of income for many of our families. GISD has a number of social workers on staff who can help connect parents with organizations and programs designed to help. Many are listed below.
Social workers can also help families with individual needs. To learn more, please contact Whitney Threatt at threattw@greenvilleisd.com or at 903-453-6337.
Additional Assistance:
Hunt County Shared Ministries is currently waiving their requirement for documentation of need for families who need food.
In order to receive food families can go to the location during their hours of operation, call the phone number and let them know that they are in need of food assistance. Food packages will be brought out to the car, no visitors are allowed inside the building at this time.
If the family is in need of other assistance (electric, water, rent, medical, etc.) they will be asked to provide proof of income and bills for the last 30 days. More information about their requirements and a copy of an application can be found on their website at: https://www.hcsmfish.org/index.html
Here is their current policy regarding food pickup:
During this emergency situation, FISH will be implementing the following preventive measures to ensure the safety of our clients, volunteers and staff. Thank you for your patience.
If you are a current client and your file is complete, you may REMAIN IN YOUR CAR and call us at 903-455-0545 and we will check your file and deliver your groceries to your car.
If you are a new client seeking help for the first time, please remain in your car and call us at 903-455-0545 and we will get some basic information and deliver groceries to your car.
AS ALWAYS, WE ONLY PROVIDE FOOD ASSISTANCE ONCE EVERY 30 DAYS.
Please do not get out of your car for any reason. Someone will be available to assist you at your car.
Hunt County Shared Ministries (FISH)
2805 King Street Greenville, Tx 75401
E-mail: info@hcsmfish.org
Phone: 903.455.0545
Fax: 903.455.0546
Hours of operation are:
Monday-Friday 9:00 am - Noon
Tuesday and Thursday evenings 5:30-7:00 (last request for assistance at 6:30)
