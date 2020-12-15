The hospital in Greenville is scheduled to receive the initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, even as Hunt County reported its largest one day surge of patients confirmed with the virus so far, as well as another death.
The office of Hunt County Judge Bobby Stovall reported Monday night that the county added 113 new positive test results for COVID-19. Two of the patients, a female aged 65-plus and a male aged 65-plus, both from Merit, were reported to have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, with the rest of the most recent cases reported isolating at home.
The latest fatality was a female, aged 50-64, from Caddo Mills, who was first reported on Dec. 9 as recovering at home.
Hunt County was reporting a total of 3,223 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, an increase of 183 cases in the past week.
The daily COVID-19 report, which includes the total number of those who had recovered from the virus and those still in the hospital, had not been released as of press time Tuesday.
The Hunt County Health Department was reporting a total of 41 people from Hunt County had died of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. The number of state-reported deaths was at 69, two more than what was reported Saturday, and the number of death certificates filed with Hunt County (including non-citizen deaths) was 63 as of Tuesday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there had been 44,542 COVID-19 tests performed in Hunt County as of Tuesday. The total included 39,566 molecular tests, 3,534 antigen tests and 1,442 antibody tests.
Hunt County Health Department Director Richard Hill has noted the Antibody (Serology) test, which is a blood test that can detect if a person has antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may not be reliable.
Hill said the FDA states the Antibody test does not detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 virus to diagnose COVID-19 as they can return a negative test result even in infected patients or may generate false-positive results. Hill said it is important to get the information out to the public since many persons have reported to his office that they were negative for COVID-19 after taking an Antibody (Serology) test, thereby giving them false confidence that they are not positive.
Lisa Hill, Director of Foundation Development and Marketing Communications for the Hunt Regional Medical Center, said the hospital in Greenville is scheduled to receive its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.
The Hunt Regional Center was scheduled to receive 975 doses with a priority to present the vaccine to health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients.
Royse City High School, 700 FM 2642 and LakePointe Church, 701 E. Interstate 30 in Rockwall, are serving as static testing sites through December.
The testing is free. There are no requirements for the test and participants are asked to register at GoGetTested.com.
Testing at the high school is scheduled from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing at LakePointe Church is scheduled seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and from 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.