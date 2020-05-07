The Greenville High School Class of 2020 will have a live graduation ceremony after all, and graduating seniors can pick up their caps and gowns Friday.
The Greenville Independent School District announced on Facebook on Wednesday night that the event, which had been in limbo because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will proceed as originally planned after Gov. Greg Abbott announced earlier in the day that Texas school districts could hold outdoor ceremonies on or after May 29.
As of press time Thursday, the graduation ceremony for Greenville High School and New Horizons High School will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, May 29, at Greenville High School's T.A. "Cotton" Ford Stadium.
Greenville ISD Chief Communications Officer Helen Williams said that as of right now, the details are still being worked on.
“Yesterday, our main focus was to get the word out about the date and the fact that we are planning an outdoor ceremony in the stadium,” Williams said. “We considered lots of options, and since the governor gave school districts permission to hold graduations as early as May 29, we were pleased to be able to go back to our original date.”
Williams said that guidelines will be put in place for social distancing and other health precautions.
Meanwhile, the Greenville High School cap and gown delivery is scheduled Friday. The drive-thru process will be on the south side of the high school where the buses run.
The schedule for the event will be students with the last name starting A-G between 11 a.m., H-R between noon and 1 p.m. and from 1-2 p.m. for S-Z
All balances will need to be paid in advance prior to delivery. Cap and gown orders can placed and payments made through the local Balfour office online at https://balfour4u.com/.
