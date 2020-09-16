The Greenville Independent School District is reporting confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported at Greenville High School and Lamar Elementary School.
The GISD Communications Department sent a text Wednesday afternoon indicating that an employe of the high school had tested positive for the virus.
“We have done all of the contact tracing, they have been quarantined and there was no exposure to students,” said Helen Williams, the district’s Director of Communications. No other high school employees, students or family members had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday afternoon.
Williams said one student enrolled at Lamar Elementary School had been confirmed with COVID-19 this week.
“But he is not currently at the campus, so there has been no need for quarantine or a lockdown,” Willams said.
The Bowie Elementary School campus was closed this week due to more than 10 percent of the campus population being directly exposed to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. Those who had been in direct contact with a COVID-positive individual had received a contact tracing phone call and will be quarantined and participate in online learning until September 26. The tentative plan is for students and employees to return on September 27 if they do not develop symptoms.
