A group of local individuals recently joined in a statewide celebration of setting milestones in the building and installation of wheelchair ramps for disabled or elderly people who can’t afford to buy one.
The Golden K Kiwanis has been part of the Texas Ramp Project (TRP) for close to 11 years. The TRP announced that as of Nov. 15 it was celebrating the installation of 100 miles of wheelchair ramps, delivered completely free to almost 20,000 recipients across the state.
The TRP’s Sandra J. Knutson contacted Pat Bowman with the Golden Kiwanis this week to say that the 100 mile and 20,000 ramps marks have already been exceeded and thanking the local group for its participation in the effort.
“The work you do, the dedication to ensuring people have access to their homes and your many hours of tireless giving is appreciated beyond words,” Knutson said.
Bowman said the Golden K Kiwanis in Greenville has been active in the project since joining in January 2010.
“We have built, as of today, 364 ramps totaling about 1.7 miles of the 100 miles being celebrated,” Bowman said, adding there are 15 cities in Hunt County with the club’s ramps. The Golden K Kiwanis built 40 ramps last year, with an average crew of six and an average cumulative installation time of 35 man-hours per ramp.
“More than 20,000 disabled Texans will have been given the opportunity to exit and enter their homes safely due to TRP ramps and all the local folks that build them,” Bowman said.
The Texas Ramp Project began operations in 2006 as an evolution from the Dallas Ramp Project and has built ramps across the state of Texas to serve those in financial need. The ramps are provided without regard to age, gender, religion, race or ethnicity. They are always free to recipients. Most ramps cost from $700 to $800 to build, which is about one-third that of a typical retail contractor installation. The Texas Ramp Project can keep costs low thanks to an all-volunteer organization with only one full-time employee.
“The Texas Ramp Project is an absolute joy from a human standpoint,” said John Laine, founder and executive director. “It brings us into contact with people we might never meet otherwise, and we can effectively change their life in a few hours.”
The Greenville Golden K Kiwanis meets every Tuesday at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church.
Additional information about the Texas Ramp Project is available at www.texasramps.org.
