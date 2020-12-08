Greenville is starting to glow with the Christmas spirit, with two different contests challenging residents to light up the town.
• Entries have already been accepted for the inaugural Jingle Bell Joyride, which officially began Friday and will continue through Dec. 31. Dozens of locations are scattered throughout Greenville and nearby areas of Hunt County. An interactive map of the sites is available at https://tinyurl.com/y4fhqy9g.
A jury will judge the entries on Thursday, Dec. 17, and select prize winners. Since it is the first time, the judges will come up with awards and “Best of” Categories once they have seen the entries. Winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 18 and trophies will be delivered to winners.
Additional details about the Jingle Bell Joyride are available at http://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/civicalerts.aspx?aid=2411.
• GEUS, the local electric utility system, is hosting its holiday outdoor lighting contest. Residents can take a photo or video of their decorations at their home, apartment or business and send them to the GEUS Facebook page at @ GEUSSocialmedia or by emailing CustomerService@GEUS.org.
Deadline to enter is Dec. 14.
Additional information is available at www.geus.org.
