One of the biggest preliminary events to the annual Hunt County Junior Livestock Show, the Greenville FFA Classic, is scheduled at the end of the month.
The Junior Livestock Show, along with the Hunt County Fair, is tentatively set to begin about three months from now.
The Greenville FFA Classic, sponsored by the Greenville FFA Booster Club, is scheduled for Jan. 30 at the Hunt County Fairgrounds. The event will feature shows of lambs, goats and pigs, with the livestock barn opening at 6 a.m. that day and with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m. Weight cards are due at 9 a.m. and those entering the Classic are advised to weigh their own animals. Entries are $25 per head for all species, payable at check-in.
Showmanship will be for Pee Wee (8 and under), Jr. (9-13) and Sr. (14 and older) and will be $5 at gate, winner take all.
The show itself will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Lamb Barn and Arena with Lamb Showmanship, followed by the Lamb Show. Goat Showmanship will follow, and then the Goat show.
The same applies to the Pig Showmanship and Pig Show which begin at the same time in the Pig Barn.
The entries will be broken by breeds, the by weight.
Those wanting additional information can call 972-533-8965 or 972-743-4903.
Meanwhile, the 2021 Hunt County Fair, is scheduled from April 23 through May 2.
In 2020, the 53rd annual event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
No additional details of this year’s event had been released. Those wanting additional information about this year’s fair can visit the website, at www.huntcountyfair.net, can call 903-454-1503 or send an email to info@huntcountyfair.net.
