Starting this weekend, vendors from across Hunt County and North Texas are expected to be selling their goods in downtown Greenville.
Saturday is the official start of the 2021 season of the Greenville Farmer’s Market, although some vendors have been available on a limited basis each Saturday for the past few weeks.
The market between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday at Market Square. 2205 Lee Street/
The city of Greenville announced that under Executive Order GA-34 face coverings are strongly encouraged face coverings over the nose and mouth wherever it is not feasible to maintain social distancing, although there is no longer a mandate for the wearing of a face covering.
Vendor registration is currently open for the 2021 season.
Vendors scheduled to be on hand Saturday include Ashmore's Pecan Creek Farm, Brecheisen Farm, Capturing Essence, Collards Pecans, Found Penny Farm, Gibson Acres Farm, Green Family Farm, Hunt County Coffee, M & B Farm, Sweet Susie's Herbals, Timberridge Farm and Zane & James Apiary
Applicants may register for the Greenville market at managemymarket.com.
Those wanting information can contact the Main Street office at 903-457-3138 or Additional information is available at www.ci.greenville.tx.us/365/Farmers-Market
