After being closed for three months because of COVID-19, the Greenville Municipal Auditorium is the planned venue for Greenville Family Theater’s next play, “Onto the Stage! 2020,” which will have showtimes on July 17-18.
The play is a comedy that deals with the struggles of everyday life in the age of coronavirus, and rehearsals are being conducted over Zoom.
Elements in the musical play will include topics ranging from distance learning and working to finding ways to reconnect with family and friends, and will also honor first responders.
On the days of the show, measures will be taken by GMA staff to help the audience maintain social distancing.
According to GMA Manager Kevin Banks, social distancing for the audience will be facilitated by limiting admission to about 25 percent capacity.
“It’s going to look very different,” Banks told the Herald-Banner. “We’re going to have three empty seats between each family or friend group within a row and there will be one empty row between each row, and that’s on the floor because in the balcony, we’ll have to have two empty rows between each one where people are seated since the rows are closer together up there.
“We’ll have hand sanitizer ready for people, everything ... the handrails, armrests and all of that will be highly sanitized multiple times throughout the day, and our staff will be wearing masks.
“But mostly, we ask that people be kind to each other, and not pick on people for choosing to wear or not wear a mask,” Banks added.
Showtimes for “Onto the Stage! 2020” will be 7 p.m. on Friday, July 17, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, at the GMA. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 years old and younger and can be purchased online at ShowtimeAtTheGMA.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.