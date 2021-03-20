Picking up from the work done by the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier this week, the Greenville City Council is poised to approve zoning changes on two housing developments that could forever change the southwestern side of the city along farm-to-market road 1570.
In what will be a substantive meeting, which also includes possible approval of a $20 million financing plan from city-owned utility GEUS, the City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 Business Highway 69 South.
The two housing projects could bring more than 250 new residences to Greenville in the coming 18 months and the zoning changes were unanimously approved by planning and zoning commissioners on Tuesday. The projects also are vastly different in scope, scale and purpose.
The first one is a traditional single-family home development that will feature about 90 homes on a 33-acre site at Hallmark Street and FM 1570. The developer hasn’t finished the plans for what the homes will look like but expects them to be entry-level homes priced starting at about $220,000 and up.
The second project is something that will new in Hunt County and that’s a gated community of more than 160 single-family residences near Coyote Crossing that will be rentals. The zoning change here was moving the land from agricultural use to multifamily — similar to apartment zoning.
The Dallas-based developer told the planning and zoning commission that there will be some duplexes but residences will not share common walls. Most of the cottage-style homes, which will range from one bedroom to three bedrooms, will be detached but will not have garages or driveways. The parking will be communal with tenants able to rent garages.
The other big agenda item is GEUS’s decision to borrow $20 million to cover the costs of huge electric bills in the wake of last month’s winter storm. GEUS General Manager Alicia Hooks said that the average cost for the utility to purchase power in February is $1.3 million. Instead, GEUS was saddled with a $19 million bill.
Hooks is expected to tell the City Council that GEUS’s short-term loan plan will include delaying a decrease in customer rates and seeking legal, legislative or regulatory relief from the high rates caused by the winter storm.
