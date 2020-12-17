Hunt County’s longest-running free Christmas dinner will not take place this year, although organizers are hoping to return for the 2021 holidays.
Clark Street Christian Church in Greenville has announced the annual “Feed The Hungry” dinner will not be available, because of the rising COVID-19 numbers.
The church was able to offer a Thanksgiving dinner, but organizer Berniece Reeves-Brown said at that time Reeves-Brown said whether the church will be able to provide this year’s Christmas dinner would be based on how successful the Thanksgiving event turned out.
She said she was aware of the importance of the Christmas dinner to the community, but the church also had to consider the health of those participating.
The church, at 1402 Clark St. in Greenville, began the tradition when Ernestine Katie Williams had a vision of providing a free Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner to the elderly, the sick and shut-ins who would not have family to visit and who would not receive Meals on Wheels that day.
She felt that Christians should not sit down to a bountiful spread until they made certain that God’s sheep were fed, and she called her mission “Feed the Hungry.”
She contacted her church for permission to use the kitchen facilities and called upon family, friends and local citizens to assist. Margie Wright and her daughter, Millie Edwards, worked with Ernestine, taking on more tasks as her health began to fail.
Williams received the Worthy Citizen of the year award in the early 1990s and asked Wright and Edwards to promise they would not let the mission die out.
Anyone who may want additional information can call the church at 903- 455-3148or email csccfeedthehungry@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.