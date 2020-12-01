One local church is presenting a shining celebration of the countdown to Christmas.
Wesley United Methodist Church is installing “The Lights of Advent,” a giant display telling the story of the birth of Jesus.
Greenville Municipal Auditorium/Tourism Manager Kevin Banks said he has been working on the project, which is nearing completion.
“Several members have combined their talents of arts, engineering and carpentry to put together a light display that covers a two-story wall that is about 100 feet long,” Banks said. “The display features over 17,000 lights and features a star-filled sky with angels and twinkling stars over the town of Bethlehem and a two-dimensional nativity as its centerpiece.”
Banks said the presentation will also be accompanied by a message from the church’s pastor about the Advent season.
“When folks come to see the lights, we ask that they turn off their headlights and tune their radio into 100.1 FM,” Banks said. “The message changes weekly and they are invited to come back again and again from now through Epiphany.”
Banks said the church hopes to make the display a holiday tradition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.