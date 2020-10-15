The COVID-19 pandemic has scratched another cherished holiday tradition off of the local schedule, as the Downtown Christmas Parade of Lights has been canceled.
The event, which typically draws huge crowds to line the route along Lee and Washington streets, had been scheduled for the night of Dec. 4.
Main Street Manager Doyle Dick said the parade was called off during Tuesday’s Greenville City Council meeting when Mayor David Dreiling expressed concerns over social distancing guidelines that have been implemented because of the pandemic.
Dick said he was planning this week to contact the various organizations that had entered floats in previous parades to see if they were interested in returning when the cancellation was announced.
Also Tuesday, the council voted to postpone the Bottle Rocket Bash Fireworks display, which had been postponed from its July 4 show date. Dick said the tentative plan was to host the event on Nov. 14, but that the display has now been reset to an unannounced date in 2021.
Fears over COVID-19 also canceled this year’s Veterans Day Parade, which had been planned downtown, as well as the Halloween on the Square event.
The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department, Hunt County and Downtown Greenville merchants have announced a Candy, Costumes and Cars Drive-Thru event, scheduled from 4-6 p.m. in front of the Greenville Municipal Building, 2821 Washington St.
City and county employees will be providing bags of candy to motorists as a way of offering an alternative to the Halloween on the Square, which typically draws about 1,000 children and parents to the courthouse square.
