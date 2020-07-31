Greenville Christian School Wednesday released its reopening plan for 2020-21, explaining precautions the school will take against COVID-19 and how instruction will look.
In his introduction to the plan, as posted on the school’s website, Head Administrator Mark Reisner explained that even though GCS is a private school, that they would use health guidance from the state.
“Though we are an independent school, guidance will be sought from public agencies, and it is expected that we comply with all public authority,” Reisner said. “Your input and cooperation in the execution of plans will be necessary and essential throughout the school year.”
Preventative measures that GCS plans to take, starting on its first day of school, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, include:
• Asking parents and guardians to screen their children for COVID-19 symptoms before taking them to school, and to keep their children home if they are sick.
• Families will be expected to be responsible for self quarantining if someone in their household is exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If someone in the household itself tests positive, the student is to stay home until the test comes back negative.
• Efforts will be made to keep students three to six feet apart while at school.
• Teachers and students will participate in cleaning and disinfecting spaces.
• Taking classes outside for fresh air will be encouraged.
• Adults and students in the fifth grade or higher will be required to wear masks when social distancing is not possible (such as when in hallways or common areas, or while engaged in close proximity activities, or during arrival and dismissal from school).
• For students in grades Pre-K through fourth, masks will be optional.
• Large school events and assemblies will be limited and must be approved by the head administrator.
• Students will be encouraged to bring reusable water bottles (to be cleaned at home daily), which will be refilled by staff at designated times because drinking fountains will not be used.
• The number of students allowed in the restrooms at the same time will be limited to three for elementary school and two for secondary.
Like most schools, in addition to the heightened health and safety protocols, Greenville Christian School will be offering both on-campus and at-home learning options.
While students whose families choose on-campus learning will receive instruction much like they usually do, their class activities will often involve Google Classroom to prepare students for home learning if a temporary closing should occur or if they have to self-quarantine.
For students who are “at high risk for COVID-19,” GCS is also offering at-home instruction. In addition to having the same attendance requirements and expectations as far as completing their assignments, at-home students will also be required to attend scheduled live video instruction sessions.
The complete “Eaglenation Blueprint for Reopening” can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2X72vFd, and more will be discussed at GCS parent orientation meeting, for which a date and time has not yet been decided.
