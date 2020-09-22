The current edition of the Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to convene this week for its monthly session.
The panel could be investigating multiple reported aggravated assaults, as well as a pending intoxication manslaughter case from July.
The grand jury is set to convene Friday for the third session of its six-month term.
At least 15 aggravated assault cases are currently pending before the Hunt County District Attorney’s Office, as well as multiple other felony cases.
• Megan Smith, 32, of Royse City, was believed to have been intoxicated when she drove the wrong way and caused the July 25 wreck in Royse City that claimed the life of Fifth District Court of Appeals Justice David Bridges.
Smith remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center as of press time Monday, being held in lieu $150,000 bond as on the intoxication manslaughter charge, a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Smith was also being held on two additional charges filed by the Royse City Police Department; one count of possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1A, in an amount of less than 20 actual units, with a $10,000 bond, and one count of possession of marijuana less than two ounces, which carried a $750 bond. Penalty Group 1-A includes LSD as well as any of its salts, isomers and salts of isomers.
The specifics of the cases presented to the grand jury are kept confidential until the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.