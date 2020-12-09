The current edition of the Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to convene this week for its final session of 2020.
The panel is set to meet Friday for the sixth session of its six-month term.
The current grand jury is expected to have its hands full regardless, as there were at least 12 aggravated assault cases, two armed robbery cases and multiple major drug offenses that are potentially still pending before the panel.
The specifics of the cases that are presented to the grand jury are kept confidential until the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
The next Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to be seated in January to begin another six-month term.
