Friday’s session of the Hunt County grand jury was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. had intended to proceed with the panel’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting, which was expected to consider issuing indictments in two recent high profile homicide cases.
“But with the situation being what it is, we had to call it off,” Walker said.
The offices at the Hunt County Courthouse remain closed, under a disaster declaration connected to the pandemic.
Walker had previously indicated the grand jury would convene Friday for the third session of its six-month term of presenting evidence in felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court, with special arrangements in place to allow for the recommended social distancing six-foot separation of individuals.
Walker anticipated the panel would be looking into two recent homicides.
• Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $2 million bond on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons in the Feb. 4 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus, and a charge of capital murder filed by the Denton Police Department. Smith is also being held in the Hunt County facility on probation violation warrants on charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.
• Robert Paul Nichlson of Caddo Mills has been charged with murder in connection with the reported road rage death of Bruce Edward Smith III of Lone Oak. Nichlson was being held at the Hunt County Detention Center Friday in lieu of a $1 million bond. Smith died early on the morning of Jan. 25 at Medical City Plano after he was reported to have been stabbed repeatedly on the night of Jan. 24 while at the intersection of Interstate 30 and Wesley Street in Greenville. Smith was able to drive to the parking lot of Walgreens, where he called his wife and told her what had happened. The Greenville Police Department has indicated the stabbing was believed to have been a road rage incident.
Smith’s death was the first homicide reported in Greenville or Hunt County during 2020.
Walker said it was unclear as of Friday afternoon whether the cases will be presented to the next session of the grand jury, scheduled for April 24.
“That is going to be based on the conditions at that time,” Walker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.