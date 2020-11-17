The current edition of the Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to convene this week for its penultimate session of 2020.
It is unknown whether the panel will be investigating the shooting death of Jonathan Price in Wolfe City.
The panel is set to meet Friday for the fifth session of its six-month term.
As of press time Monday, it was unknown whether the Texas Rangers had submitted the case involving Price’s death to the office of Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker.
Shaun Lucas, a former Wolfe City Police Department Officer, was reported to have shot the unarmed Price during an altercation on the night of Oct. 3.
Lucas, 22, of Greenville, remained in custody Monday at the Collin County Jail, in lieu of $1 million bond on a charge of murder.
A writ of habeas corpus Lucas filed with the 196th District Court, seeking a reduction in his bond, is scheduled to be considered Thursday.
A criminal complaint compiled by Texas Ranger Laura Simmons indicated the confrontation between Lucas and Price, 31, of Wolfe City was captured by a body camera. Simmons said that as Lucas arrived at the location about a reported disturbance and “possible fight in progress” that Price approached Lucas and extended his hand, asking “you doing good” multiple times.
Lucas said he believed Price was intoxicated and attempted to detain Price and grabbed his arm, using verbal commands that were unsuccessful. Lucas produced a taser and informed Price to comply or the taser would be implemented. Price began to walk away and Lucas deployed the taser, which was not effective.
Price appeared to reach out and grab the end of the taser and Lucas discharged his firearm four times, striking Price in the upper torso. Price died later at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
The current grand jury is expected to have its hands full regardless, as there were at least a dozen aggravated assault cases, two armed robbery cases and multiple major drug offenses that are potentially still pending before the panel.
The specifics of the cases that are presented to the grand jury are kept confidential until the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
The next Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to be seated in January to begin another six-month term.
