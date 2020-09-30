Two local men have been indicted in connection with reported armed assaults in Caddo Mills in July, while a Quinlan man was charged in an assault case in March.
The Hunt County grand jury issued the indictments for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Dantrell OBrien Minter, Marquis Darnell Taylor and Dalton Lynn Featherston on Friday as it met for the third session of its six-month term.
• The Caddo Mills Police Department arrested Minter, 21, and Taylor, 25, both of Greenville, on one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, within an hour of each other between late on the night of July 7 and early on the morning of July 8.
The indictment against Taylor indicated the offense for which he is charged occurred on July 7. Taylor was also charged when arrested with a separate count of assault causes bodily injury-family violence.
Minter’s indictment indicated he was charged with an assault that occurred on July 8.
Taylor remained in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Tuesday, being held on a $125,000 bond on the aggravated assault count and with no bond on the family violence charge.
Minter was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.
• Featherston, 26, was indicted in connection with an incident on March 17. Records with the Hunt County Detention Center indicate he was booked into the jail on Sept. 1. No additional information was immediately available.
Aggravated assault is a second-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Dates for arraignment hearings on the indictments had not yet been scheduled Tuesday with the 354th District Court.
