The Hunt County grand jury is scheduled to be seated Friday, before its first scheduled session of the year, during which local prosecutors will be presenting evidence in felony cases for consideration by the 196th District Court. The current panel is scheduled to conduct a six-month term.
The previous grand jury, which served the 354th District Court, ended its most recent term in December.
The specifics of the cases which are presented to a grand jury are kept confidential until the panel decides whether or not to issue indictments.
One of the cases which the panel is likely to consider during its term involves a Royse City woman charged in connection with a reported homicide in Greenville.
Lauren Brooke Bohme, 18, of Royse City was taken into custody last week by the United States Marshal’s Service on a warrant on a charge of murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville. The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
The panel may also hear evidence in connection with at least 10 aggravated assaults, four aggravated robberies and multiple major drug cases that have resulted in arrests during the past 12 months.
The grand jury can either issue indictments — or “true bills” — or determine its investigation did not find sufficient evidence to issue an indictment, in which case a “no bill” is issued.
The prosecution of many cases has been delayed because of ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left the Hunt County Courthouse and the county’s two state district courts closed to the public for much of the past year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.