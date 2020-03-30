AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has waived certain statutory provisions to ensure public safety employees who contract COVID-19 during the course of their employment will be reimbursed for reasonable medical expenses related to their treatment of COVID-19. Because the nature of their duties has caused them to increase their risk of contracting COVID-19, the Governor has waived these statutory provisions so that public safety employees who contract COVID-19 are not also financially penalized.
“Texas’ public safety employees are vital to our COVID-19 response,” said Governor Abbott. “These brave men and women are on the front lines and risking potential exposure to keep our communities safe. By waiving these statutory provisions, Texas will ensure that those who may contract COVID-19 will have the support they need to pay for medical expenses.”
