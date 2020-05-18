The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a new executive order, opening up additional businesses and government offices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The following is an overview of the decision:
Some highlights to note about GA-23:
· Texans, except where necessary to provide or obtain “Covered Services”, should continue to minimize social gatherings and in person contact with those who are not in the same household.
· People over the age of 65 are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible. Individuals are encouraged to maintain at least 6 feet of separation from those 65 and older.
· Those who do leave the home, whether young or old, should implement social distancing and good hygiene.
· “Covered Services” includes those listed under CISA guidance as well as churches, congregations, and places of worship.
· “Covered Services” include the following:
o Retail services through pick-up, delivery by mail, or door delivery.
o In-store retail at 25% occupancy (25% does not include employees)
o Dine-in restaurants at 25% occupancy (25% does not include outdoor seating, where 6 feet of separation must be maintained, or employees)
o Movie theaters at 25% occupancy (25% does not include employees)
o Shopping malls at 25% occupancy (food court, play areas, and interactive displays must remain closed) also (25% does not include employees)
o Museums and libraries at occupancy of 25% (25% does not include employees)
o Golf course operations
o Local government operations
o Wedding venues and services required to conduct a wedding, subject to either the guidelines on churches (if held in a church) or at 25% of indoor occupancy (if held indoors at a non-church). Note, it is strongly encouraged to hold weddings outside.
o Wedding receptions, subject to the guidelines on restaurants (if held in a restaurant) or subject to 25% of indoor capacity (if held indoors). Again, strongly encouraged to hold outside.
o Cosmetology salons, hair salons, barber shops, and nail salons and should maintain at least six feet between customers and work stations
o Tanning Salons, again should maintain at least six feet of social distancing
o Swimming pools, both indoor and outdoor, but must follow occupancy levels as set forth in Open Texas
o Services provided in an office may operate with the greater of 25% of the total office workforce or ten individuals
o Non-CISA manufacturing services may operate at 25% occupancy
o Gyms and exercise facilities and classes may operate at 25% occupancy, however locker rooms and showers are to remain closed. Restrooms may be open for use.
Starting Immediately except for Deaf Smith, El Paso, Moore, Potter and Randall Counties:
· Massage establishments and others licensed under Chapter 455 of the Texas Occupations Code may operate but must maintain at least six feet of social distancing.
· Personal-care and beauty services not already open may operate but must maintain at least six feet of social distancing between work stations. These include:
o Tattoo studios, piercing studios, hair removal services and hair loss treatment and growth services
· Child-care services other than youth camps
Starting Friday May 22, 2020, except for Deaf Smith, El Paso, Moore, Potter and Randall Counties:
· Dine-in restaurants at 50% occupancy (50% does not include outdoor seating, where 6 feet of separation must be maintained, or employees)
· Bars and similar establishments, such as wineries and breweries, may operate at 25% capacity
· Aquariums, natural caverns and similar facilities may operate at 25% occupancy
· Bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcast racing to the extent allowed by law, and skating rinks may operate at 25% capacity
· Rodeos and equestrian at 25% occupancy (this does not allow for county fairs or large social gatherings)
· Drive-in concerts provided that participants remain in their own vehicles
· Amateur sporting events which provide no access to the general public and all participants have tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the event
Starting Friday, May 29, 2020 for Deaf Smith, El Paso, Moore, Potter, and Randall Counties:
· Massage establishments and others licensed under Chapter 455 of the Texas Occupations Code may operate but must maintain at least six feet of social distancing.
· Personal-care and beauty services not already open may operate but must maintain at least six feet of social distancing between work stations. These include:
o Tattoo studios, piercing studios, hair removal services and hair loss treatment and growth services
· Child-care services other than youth camps
· Dine-in restaurants at 50% occupancy (50% does not include outdoor seating, where 6 feet of separation must be maintained, or employees)
· Bars and similar establishments, such as wineries and breweries, may operate at 25% capacity
· Aquariums, natural caverns and similar facilities may operate at 25% occupancy
· Bowling alleys, bingo halls, simulcast racing to the extent allowed by law, and skating rinks may operate at 25% capacity
· Rodeos and equestrian events at 25% capacity (this does not allow for county fairs or large social gatherings)
· Drive-in concerts provided that participants remain in their own vehicles
· Amateur sporting events which provide no access to the general public and all participants have tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the event
Starting Friday, May 29, 2020 for all Texas Counties:
· Outdoor areas of zoos may operate up to 25% capacity. All indoor areas of the zoo, except for restrooms, are to remain closed.
Starting Sunday, May 31, 2020 for all Texas Counties:
· Certain professional sporting events with no spectators physical present on the premises and as approved by DSHS
· Youth camps and summer camps, including both daytime and overnight
· Youth sports programs may begin practices but games and competitions may not begin until June 15, 2020.
Counties with five or fewer active case counts can file proper attestation forms with DSHS to allow for occupancy limits to be 50% instead of the listed 25%.
Texans are asked to avoid interactive amusement venues (including amusement parks and water parks) at this time. Texans are also still asked to not visit nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities at this time.
Information about Schools and Education:
· All public schools should follow guidance as set forth by TEA and found on the TEA website
· Schools may conduct graduation ceremonies as set forth by TEA and found on the TEA website
Starting June 1, 2020 Public School Districts may:
· Allow students to access the campus for in person classroom instruction such as summer school, special education, specialized assessments and tutoring services.
· Public education teachers are encouraged to continue to work remotely from home if possible
Private schools and institutions of higher education may reopen campuses and are encouraged to establish similar standards to allow students, teachers, and staff to return to campus for limited purpose.
