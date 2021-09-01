Elbert Coffee, Jr., 83, of Dallas, passed away Aug. 29, 2021. Visitation will be noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Cozine & Tarver Funeral Home in Greenville, Texas. His funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at New Hope Baptist Church in Greenville, and burial will be in…